Biz Bio: Want a comfortable home? Blossman connects propane (and more) with people

There’s a lot of competition in the propane world but once you start looking around, the field narrows.

In business since the early 50s, Blossman Gas started with a handful of employees under the leadership of its founder, Woodrow Blossman, with a firm belief that customers come first and it was the company’s mission to exceed those customer’s expectations in terms of product and service.

Now employing more than 800 employees nationwide with nearly 70 stores servicing the Southeast, it remains a private, family and employee owned business maintaining that time honored tradition.

Focused more on business practice than product, Blossman continues to provide a level of service that is more like having an extended family when it comes to propane use and affiliated products.

It’s all about the customer.

Located in Gordonsville and serving roughly a 40-mile radius from that location, Blossman employees Patrick Kelliher and Lukas Glass combine decades of experience and skill. They’ve also got very likable personalities. Combining professionalism and top notch people skills is a key asset with this company. Once you meet them, you’ll feel like they are good neighbors down the street.

With sales and business development expertise, Glass smiles as he talks about the level of service that comes with the purchase of one of their many appliances. “Not every place provides service, we do,” says Glass noting that one of the beauties of propane is that it is domestically produced.

“There is no foreign reliance on this form of energy.”

One hundred percent of propane used in America is made in the United States.

There are a myriad of uses for propane throughout the home from water heaters, to washers and dryers, cooktops and ranges, generators, outdoor cooking and heating and fireplace logs.

At Blossman, a personal visit by one of their representatives will ensure that you are getting the utmost service for your particular needs.

Out of the Army from flying helicopters, Kelliher landed a job in the propane industry and the rest is history.

Now on board with Blossman for the last several years, Kelliher is proud to be a part of the company’s growing footprint. “It’s a good place to work for,” says Kelliher who enjoys promoting propane and sharing with customers its many benefits.

“We get thank you letters from people all the time,” says Kelliher. “Propane is a clean burning product…I enjoy making things better for the people we serve.”

Not surprisingly, Glass and Kelliher are outdoor guys in their free time.

More than just selling products or bringing propane into your home, Glass and Kelliher enjoy educating the public about propane, its versatility and efficiency and mainly how comfortable your home will be using propane as an energy source.

“We’re here to help and keep our customers happy.”

Blossman Propane Gas, Appliance & Service

207 South Main Street

Gordonsville, VA 22942

540-832-0090

www.blossmangas.com